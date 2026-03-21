Now we’re getting somewhere.

Yesterday I got Sevalla to recognize me on X. Increment famousity one qubit. I was responding to a question about my history of IDEs. The answer was Sublime → Atom → Zed, with a small dalliance with VSCode. Zed rules. Well it turns out that I was invited by Zed folks to an AI meetup. Just what I need. Now I have an actual Zed t-shirt.

More importantly I got to meet a room full of people experimenting with agentic stuff, some in ways I couldn’t even imagine a week ago. Presenters were:

Robert Walker

Found a way to begin synthesizing data related to (ahem) nuclear sized impacts to the earth in multidimensional composite depth by doing some kind of Fourier stuff with agents and using high bandpass filters. So you could model seismic stresses, and you could model atmospheric effect of thermobarics, and you could model boom echoes, but you can’t get all three. Well you can’t but he can because he trolled the most detailed data [freely] available to the kind of people who know what they’re looking for. He thinks kinetically about measuring volcanoes and such, I can’t even think that way. But hey, I met somebody who does. Firm handshake.

Frank Shotwell

OK now here’s a guy I kinda think like. He has figured out to name his agents by task area and coordinate them all as they do their specialized tasks in web scraping research. He used names like {prospector, miner, pitboss, smelter, fixer}. What’s he building? A categorical bestiary of metaphors which represent some common wisdom we’ve accumulated across generations of speaking English. As a wordcel, I seriously get this. His work immediately made me think of Pinker’s latest book which is chock full of metaphors we all know. Now stop and think for a minute about network effects. Remember Metcalfe’s Law? Now imagine combining that with Pinker’s idea of shared common knowledge.

“It’s out there” and “You can’t take it back” are two of many idioms for common knowledge that refer to something in plain sight or public earshot. Here are some others: The cat is out of the bag. It’s on the record. The insult was in his face. She spilled the beans. It’s best if we bring this into the open. For years he was in the closet, but he finally came out. Let’s put this on the table. The bell can’t be unrung. Pinker, Steven. When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows . . .: Common Knowledge and the Mysteries of Money, Power, and Everyday Life (pp. 39-40). (Function). Kindle Edition.

So my new friend Craig, a Ruby OG, was there and we talked about how deep Pinker’s recursive knowledge about knowledge might go. He suggested four, but I’m sure that Pinker did more. Now you know that I know, and when Craig reads this he’ll know that I know that he knows - that is if he leaves a comment saying he knows.

All of this has implications for the certainty and trust we may all have to gain in what agents do. But how do you know that my agent is mine? And how do I know that you know? Well this is a problem for my Circle Protocol. You know?

Additionally I tossed out the idea of a Temporal activity that I wrote today which I called a daily_jobber. It reminded me of something I learned in the first grade about how groceries got to the market from the farm. I was fascinated by the work of a jobber. So methinks that multigenerational guilds and have worked out specialty roles for all sorts of labor in the physical world. When we start to intelligently police our AI agents, we should remember those guardrails in our meta-programming. If language contains knowledge, so do the limits established in traditional trades, most obviously soldiering, but the more obscure ones identifiable in ancient supply chains and manufacturing. Who does what when making a Japanese katana? Very specialized. Very optimized. This is something specific to keep in mind as regards failure modes and also the strength and weaknesses of using different LMs for different kinds of cognitive tasks.

Speaking of which..

Deep Pulusani

So what if you want to decide which LM is best for which task. He has developed a rational way to rid slop from benchmarking. That is to execute a round-robin tournament of models. You want to know which does which tasks better and you incidentally have a bunch of token money lying around. You can’t do better than Deep’s pairwise comparison. Check it out.

Soulguard

I forgot the name of the guy who presented Soulguard, but I cannon imagine in a million years why anyone who uses OpenClaw would not use his product. It should sell a lot. Just one of those obvious ideas that are never obvious to 70% of the market. I think the method he uses is clever, which is to let the Soulguard product pwn the Claw configs and then with two levels, either Watch or Protect any requests by potential prompt injectors. He had the best demo of the evening.

Greg Schoeninger

Our moderator for the evening from Oxen.ai, or so his shirt says, slipped into his presentation so quickly that I didn’t know it was happening. But he immediately got my attention by telling us something that resonated. Use smaller local models and train them for specific tasks, not only for security but because it’s just smarter. Now I feel dumb, but he’s right. I know that I swap between Oz and Claude all the time, but I should get a clearer and more detailed rubric for model use. With Deep’s benchmarking I can get there.

What completely surprised me is that he could get > 150 tokens per second using Qwen 3.5. Now I don’t know much about Qwen or how big that model is, but I’m starting to appreciate the idea of getting out of the monolithic age of MLs. Moreover, as I look at the Oxen site, I’m starting to understand how much I have learned in the past six months as I take all of this much more seriously. I really needed to meet some hackers to get these kinds of clues. What Oxen has done is exactly the kind of behind the curtains stuff I expected when I started thinking more data of different sorts will be moved around in the Agentic era. Oxen is The Big Git for Data.

Greg runs Fine Tuning Fridays and he must be local to LA. I think he’s just the shepherd I need. I can bull my way through some of that.

Most of the night, as you can guess, I took extensive notes and also in the end regretted not chatting with Brian who knew a thing or two about my old pal Vertica. I kept hearing terms that went into vectors not embedded in my working mind. Like what is a wave propagation velocity model for Rayleigh waves vs those for horizontal shear? I have to giggle just thinking about it. But then there was the mind-blowing stuff that I really can’t do justice, but let me try.

Leo Wang

Leo is at UCLA and is futzing with low level stuff that you get into when you’re about that age. I don’t know how to describe the energy and focus I used to have when I would go down the rabbit hole of the XNS protocols and actually debug printstreams in three different markup languages back in the mid 80s. Good lord. Anyway, if you know anything about FP16 and why 4 bit data needs to be converted and how many layers can be sharded in various LM models when you’re talking about unified memory on Apple silicon… oh wait, don’t forget mDNS discovery, zkML and BLAKE3 IPFS chunking. What does it all add up to? Shared VRAM in a pipeline parallel interface of QUIC, of course. What did you think?

So I saw a live demo of two clustered MacBooks run a 1B parameter model over wifi. One of them used 1GB of RAM and the other one used whatever else was needed.

Remember the first time you heard about a Beowulf cluster? When IBM said they would support Linux? It’s large. I can’t wait until this works, and Leo says he’ll support tailscale. He and his Rust team are formidable.

David Parkhurst

So if you would have told me that somebody is building an operating system for AI agents, I wouldn’t even know how to fit my head around it. While most people are feeling their way around in the dark, or inviting lobsters into their intimate places, Parkhurst has a significantly comprehensive vision on how to corral them. Aither already has 215 microservices. What impressed me most about Parkhurst and Shotwell, both is that they are systemic broad thinkers that get me excited about a bigger picture. Plus Parkhurst understands, I think, the number of agents that are coming down the pike are going to have a tremendous impact on who and what are running in our global digital networks. So yeah, we kind of need a kind of IPV6 for identity. It’s way more than 8 billion. I like his approach for minding agentic processes.

At this moment, I can’t think of a bottom line for my first peek into the local AI hacking scene. I’m just glad to be here and look forward to hearing more from practitioners rather than influencers and wags. This is a kind of education I’m cobbling together on my own, but I’m pretty sure I’m in good company.

In the meantime, I’m still not disconfirmed when I talk about the necessity of something like Circle Protocol and highly organized ways of organizing permissions, identities and trust management. I hope to contribute so that you can know what I know and we can know and others can know what we know. This is Metcalfe’s Law applied to AI which is the active knowledge web, expanding the Logos.