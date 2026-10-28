Everybody is talking about software factories. I think they are right. I have a software machine shop. I have a bunch of interesting tools that work for me and now I am putting them through their paces. I thought you might like to know about that.

mdu-next: Making PASS Mean Something

Oct 28, 2026 · @Michael Bowen

mdu-next is the hardening release after md-util v0.10.0, and its first job is to make mdu validate truthful. If you run v0.10.0 today, a PASS may not mean your data was checked. The plan (branch spec/mdu-next , Linear SOU-148) fixes that first, hands the live-write commands to Kermadec’s icebreaker, and readies md-util for DuckDB 2.0 and the November 1 end of 1.5.x support. It covers 31 gaps, 7 slices and 42 dogfood cases.

Validate could say PASS without checking

Four false-PASS paths were reproduced by hand on a fresh v0.10.0 build; review found six in all, plus a seventh inside DuckDB.

Engine failure: with duckdb off PATH, validate prints “0 passed, 1 failed” and exits 0.

Positional columns: in a file ordered id, age, email, a blank age is reported as an email violation.

Sampling: the 10,000-row default let a 20,001-row file with a bad last row PASS; --limit 0 checked nothing and printed PASS.

Named property shapes: sh:property IRIs and the shacl: prefix were ignored, yielding a 0-property shape that PASSes.

Silent terms: sh:maxCount , sh:in and unknown terms were parsed, then dropped.

DuckDB 1.5.6: a query failing mid-stream exits 0 with empty stderr (reproduced at 772,097 rows).

Each path ends in the governance log as CONFORMS. Slices 02 and 03 close them: non-zero exit on any engine error, columns bound by name, full scan by default, PARTIAL never reported as PASS, a shape with no data reported NOT CHECKED, and a warning for every term not enforced.

What leaves md-util

The iceberg, ducklake and nimtable commands move to Kermadec’s icebreaker (MET-53), and the CGO duckdb-go 1.5.1 driver goes with them. About 3,500 lines are removed, and the binary drops from 93 MB to a pure-Go 36 MB that cross-compiles.

Little is lost. DuckDB 1.5.6 writes Iceberg (Glue, S3 Tables) and DuckLake natively through ATTACH, and the old iceberg export never registered its Parquet as Iceberg data files anyway. The emit -target ice|ducklake flags, which were never parsed, are deleted.

After this, md-util core writes files only. The single live write is an explicit, dry-runnable emit --deploy . The old -dry-run that itself went live is gone, and deploy targets carried inside a pack are neutralised on unpack.

SHACL, stated honestly

The claim is now precise: a SHACL Core subset over a declared tabular mapping. md-util keeps compiling shapes to DuckDB SQL, so there is no JVM or Python runtime and rows never leave the process. A coverage table generated from the code says what is enforced.

Slice 03 adds sh:maxCount (including maxCount 0 and list columns), sh:in with typed comparison, and XSD lexical rules in place of TRY_CAST. An xsd:boolean of “yes” or an xsd:date of “2020/01/05” now fails. SQL hidden in sh:sparql draws a deprecation warning; its supported home is mdu:sqlCheck . Foreign keys via sh:class and sh:node , and sh:ValidationReport output, come next.

Ready for DuckDB 2.0

Every DuckDB call now goes through one runner: -no-init , an explicit output mode, a 1.5.6 floor, and an aggregate or sentinel row on each check. -no-init matters because a bare duckdb call runs ~/.duckdbrc , with its installs and secrets.

Explicit modes matter because 2.0’s agent mode changes CLI output whenever CLAUDECODE or CODEX_* is set, and two v0.10.0 call sites pass no mode. Note also that files written by 2.0 can’t be read by 1.5. The test suite runs against a 2.0 binary through MDU_DF_DUCKDB .

Provenance and consent

Each validate_log row gains shape_sha256, source_sha256, rows_checked, mdu_version and pack_log. A CONFORMS record now says which shape, which data and how many rows.

pack --sample no longer ships rows silently: it needs --include-rows and records sample_rows: true in pack.yaml. validate --sources stays metadata-only, reading row counts from Parquet footers, and is moving toward the label “fingerprint ok” because it proves no drift, not conformance. Emitted Vortex SQL now asks for real FORMAT vortex rather than Parquet. Azure is off this spec.

How the claims are proven

A stdlib Go package behind a dogfood build tag builds the real binary from a clean tree and runs 42 cases, offline ones under a kernel network block. Live cases print NOT PROVEN instead of skipping quietly, and a self-test proves the harness can fail.

Under OpenRig, the implementing seat (Claude Code) shows each gap test red, then green. The QA seat (Codex) reruns at the same commit and adds its own adversarial probe, because in the last release every blocking bug came from a probe QA wrote. A human approves the merge. The plan itself faced five independent critics: 67 findings, 18 of them blockers.

Build order and the open question

The harness (slice 01) is ready. Validate truthfulness (02) and DuckDB 2.0 readiness (07) run in parallel, followed by SHACL coverage (03), qualified-name DDL for BigQuery and Databricks (04), and the live boundary (05). Docs truth (06) runs last, so every documented command resolves.

One question stays open: do Kermadec’s VISION priorities (the dbt-project emitter, flight-schema, a merged .kermadec.db, the namespace pin and the seed ontology) join now or follow? The recommendation is to follow, since dbt tests derived from SHACL are only as good as the validator beneath them.

If you’re on v0.10.0