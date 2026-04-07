Tessellations

Tessellations

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Kevin Trainor
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You're probably familiar with the story, but the late Jerry Pournelle was there at the moment IBM snubbed Bill Gates at the OS/2 rollout and filed him with a burning desire for revenge that led to Windows and Office putting OS/2 in an early grave.

https://www.jerrypournelle.com/reports/intellectual/intcap1.html#7

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