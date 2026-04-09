Being a hardheaded programmer is a blessing and a curse. But my shrink warned me not to ideate too long on the downside. What I do know is that with Claude and Oz and unemployment, I have had plenty of time to think about the very best way to do what I have been doing over the past 15 years with colleagues as a one-man shop. In short, I’m hand-building the tools I’ve always wanted to use. There are two other shops that come close to this conceptually, they are Query Farm and Columnar. I’m pretty sure that they know what I know when it comes down to what serious data engineers want and need. The difference is that I have learned the hard way (with Vertica) that building development kits has a limited upside when your competitors are going for ‘ease of use’ in the Enterprise space. People don’t really want to know. Snowflake Wins.

I don’t mean to be prejudicial. I want to have people who get it to use my tools, eventually. For the time being I get to use them. You can’t beat that, even mindful of the downside. I get to retire in seven years. I’ll play with them then. Why? Because I actually love this stuff.

So here are my principles:

Local first

Code first

CLI first

Small data (<20TB)

That’s basically it. This is for my batcave. I run Postgres, DuckDB, Arrow, Kafka, RabbitMQ, Go code, Temporal orchestration, S3 & MinIO object storage, SHACL ontology and a mix of other stuff, and it makes for a toolkit that allows me to (hopefully) do zero-copy access to and from Ducklake, Iceberg & Parquet. My toolkit will ingest, catalog, transform, and emit. That’s core.

The Engineering Part

I have done extensive unstructured data transformations into relational and columnar models, and that covers everything I’ve really focused on in the main of my career. What I haven’t done so much is streaming data and graph databases. But it’s coming. The other thing is that I haven’t worked as much with software engineering teams as anyone who would call themselves a software engineer. I’m a data architect and lately a data engineer. These have generally been one or two man jobs, unless there was a corporate architecture approval board. So while I have been a member of staff in a mix of SREs and developers, having a lot of pull requests and formal reviews has not been my bag. Not afraid of Jira, I just don’t want to live there. BTW I’m using Linear because it has an MCP server.

So the additional bump that I want to put into this kit will be either RoboRev or CodeRabbit, because I really want to use more deterministic eyeballs on my functional half-vibed stuff. I’m not expert in a language outside of the meta-language of whiteboarding which I think I’m pretty good at. I’m a systems thinker because I have literally hundreds of applications I have built over the years. I want an old-school software engineer to look at my patterns. The crazy thing is I don’t know a lot of them. That’s what I get for being James Bond. Hmm. I should tell that story. Another time.

Harnessing My Agents

I have bumped up my subscriptions on both Oz and Claude, now I’m getting them to behave more similarly, that’s the trick. On the one hand, I love how Claude manages skills. Oz doesn’t do that. However Oz (by Warp.dev) is great when it comes to organizing operating rules and MCP services. I feel that it consistently knows how I work because of these things. What it doesn’t do is use my Claude Max account when I call it up to be the LM of choice.

You see Claude gave me an Anthropic API Key, so that I can use Warp to call Sonnet or the other models I like. I seem to have burned through those Claude credits which was weird, and KimiK2 is not quite as good as I’d want it to be. Haven’t found a place for it yet. Some coding standards will emerge, but right now I am so glad I didn’t fall for Codium, Cursor or Windsurf. I think my instincts for CLI will serve me well. But I have yet to enter the cult of tmux .

In the meantime, I’m using some of Nate B. Jones’ logic to make a review of when I have and when I might trade off between pure agentic, skilled agentic, MCP agentic and straight code. His recent Substack is pretty good on that point of token budgets. He understands economics.

And of course I have several decades worth of straight code. A lot of SQL, Ruby, VB, Python and crazy old stuff. I bet I can even get these LMs to read old 4GLs and crazy dialects like MAXL and MDX, not to mention Perl. I kinda wish I still had my BASIC and FORTRAN from highschool. So there are worlds of things to finally bring up to speed.