So I have done the RAG thing. I think I get it. This was another exercise in reverting me to my mean concerns of grappling with all kinds of data at scale with performance. It marks my confidence in architecting web scrapings of all sorts. So basically I’m using OpenRig and every day its protocols are impressing me. I have several sources.

Apple Notes (MCP)

Evernote Exports (MCP)

Substack Posts (SDOWN)

Moveable Type Blog Archive (CDOWN)

Obsidian Vault (MCP)

YouTube Library (YDOWN)

X / Twitter (XDOWN)

This is essentially my collection of information I’ve been curating since 2003. I now have it all in one place and searchable. Obviously all of my ‘downers’ are data producers which collect data of a certain kind and then ingests them into Postgres via pg_vector . They are then searchable.

As I ideated the process, I included a grilling session. This was the most tedious part of the work, as I had to compare the native agentic extractions of Claude vs those queried out of the vectors created in Postgres. Neither of them were perfect, but they sufficed. The PG was more efficient and captured date information that turned out to be more significant than I originally expected. It’s an important part of my cognition to know my own personal context philosophically of why I collected that data at that particular moment. That’s metadata you only get from yourself. I’ve always known that which is one of the reasons I have an aversion to the term ‘second brain’. That, as a data guy who is in a data-driven business, is how I’ve always thought about computers. They’re good at factoids.

AI Does UAT

Similarly, as I orchestrate agents (Opus 5.5 for Ideation & Implementation, Codex Luna 6 for QA) I’m getting a better sense of what they do and do not do well. Again, OpenRig makes all of the difference. It’s as important as Git from my perspective. I’m definitely becoming a better software engineer, and I’m very pleased to advance my methodology in that regard. Having done a number of fairly sophisticated UAT phases at Japanese managed companies who don’t play, I rather like the idea of Acceptance Driven Development. Here we can use the relentlessness of agents to check each other against rigorous test requirements, and there’s always me in the middle.

I am currently running about 4 projects in herdr under OpenRig. GoldRAG is mostly complete. Gold is the name of my PG server. I’m also needing to upgrade my Gitlab because of the nasty hacks going around. I get nice messages like this from Luna.

19.2.9 QA PASS, handed back to impl. Migrations are drained, health and integrity checks pass, and the full repository inventory matches the accepted 18.11 state. The new runner UUID backfill also completed successfully. Per-item verdict and evidence (evidence/qa-stop-19.2/verdict.md). Before 19.5.1, repeat the required current-version backup and restore checks.

Fortunately I don’t mess around with PHP or npm anywhere, except ironically for the install of OpenRig. So I’m getting off easy. My new saying. “If it doesn’t compile, its a pile.”

Kermadec Playground

My next development idea is to apply this ADD to a playground approach. I’m going to take some various data from various sources and let my rigs work through kinks in scaffolding, ingestion, ontology referencing and fun stuff like that. Here’s the map.

I can’t wait to play around with DuckDB 2.0.0 LTS. But I have to finish my security migrations this weekend. Right now are the days when very interesting toolings are showing up for the frontier models. I predict that the open source community will be building some effective and secure harnesses for the big boys. That’s what I’m effectively doing for analytic datawarehousing, and now documents. Fascinating times.