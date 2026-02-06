On the final day of the ODSCI conference, I attended four insightful sessions that collectively painted a vivid picture of the evolving landscape of AI, workflow automation, and large language models (LLMs). Ivan Lee from Datasaur emphasized the demise of generic Software as a Service (SaaS) and highlighted how workflow customization is becoming the key competitive advantage, particularly as bespoke systems grow more affordable and necessary. He underscored the importance of “workflow capital” in organizations and suggested a future where PhDs and specialists tailor AI-driven workflows, especially in complex sectors like healthcare.

I heard Sinan Ozdemir present a deep dive into agentic AI systems, focusing on the practical implementation and evaluation of agents using tools like Langchain and LangSmith. He discussed the nuances of assessing agent performance through outcome, trajectory, and behavior while warning about biases such as positional bias in context windows. Ozdemir also stressed the importance of observability and detailed logging for improving agentic systems using reinforcement learning (RL).

I also attended Meta’s Sanyam Bhutani’s session, which provided a structured overview of the layered architecture of AI systems, from foundational pre-training to memory and agents on top. He introduced concepts like reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), policy optimization, and reward engineering, which is emerging as the new frontier in model tuning. The session included hands-on demonstrations with Meta’s OpenEnv tool and emphasized the shift from prompt engineering to reward engineering for truly retraining models.

In the final session, led by Sydney Runkle from Langchain, She showed middleware development for agentic AI applications, reinforcing the idea that while AI tools are rapidly advancing, the true value will come from building industry-specific workflows and applications. The conference concluded with reflections on how AI is at a transformative point analogous to the early 1990s digital editing revolution—where workflows and processes will be the ultimate moat for companies, not just the underlying technology.

Overall, the day provided me with a rich synthesis of conceptual frameworks and practical tools, highlighting the importance of custom workflows, agent evaluation, reinforcement learning, and the emerging ecosystem of middleware that will shape the future of AI-driven enterprises.

Key Insights

[01:20] 💡 Workflow as the Moat: Ivan Lee’s assertion that generic SaaS is becoming obsolete underscores a pivotal shift in enterprise software. The future lies in deeply customized workflows that reflect unique operational needs. This represents a strategic pivot from selling standardized products to owning and optimizing proprietary processes, which will redefine how companies compete and create value. Such workflows are not just software but encapsulate the operational knowledge and customer-specific adaptations that drive business success.

[05:10] 🏦 Workflow Capital and Its Economic Impact: The analogy to the transition from traditional accounting systems to ERP highlights the profound economic and operational impact of capturing “workflow capital.” This capital represents the embedded knowledge and process efficiencies within companies. As AI systems become capable of codifying and automating these workflows, organizations will unlock significant productivity gains and strategic advantages, particularly in sectors currently dominated by inflexible legacy systems like Salesforce and Epic in healthcare.

[08:30] ⚙️ Multi-Dimensional Agent Evaluation: Son Odamir’s framework for evaluating AI agents through outcome, trajectory, and behavior introduces a more holistic approach than merely looking at final answers. Outcome assessment ensures correctness, trajectory analysis provides insight into decision-making paths, and behavior evaluation reveals adherence to intended operational protocols. This multi-faceted evaluation is crucial for building reliable, transparent agentic systems that can be trusted in real-world workflows.

[09:10] 🧠 Context Window Positional Bias: The phenomenon where recent inputs in a model’s context window disproportionately influence outputs is a subtle but critical limitation. This bias can cause models to overlook earlier, equally important information, potentially degrading performance in complex workflows. Recognizing and mitigating this bias through agent memory management or strategic prompting is essential for creating robust, context-aware AI systems.

[15:00] 🔍 Layered AI System Architecture: Sanam Bhutani’s layered model—spanning from foundational pre-training to memory and agents—provides a clear conceptual framework for understanding complex AI systems. This stratification helps developers and researchers isolate challenges and optimize each layer independently, from the massive computational investments in pre-training to the application-specific tuning of agents and memory systems. It also reflects the increasing modularity and specialization in AI system development.

[17:00] 🏆 Reward Engineering as the New Frontier: The shift toward reward engineering signifies a maturation of AI training paradigms. Unlike prompt engineering, which only guides model outputs without changing internal behaviors, reward engineering involves retraining models based on outcomes, enabling continuous improvement and adaptation. This approach is more computationally intensive but promises more reliable and controllable AI agents capable of nuanced decision-making in dynamic environments.

[23:30] 🏭 Workflow Commodification and Industrial Transformation: Drawing parallels to the early days of digital editing, the conference highlighted how AI will revolutionize workflows across industries. Just as digital editing standardized and democratized film production, AI-driven workflow automation will commodify complex business processes, making high-level expertise more accessible while creating new opportunities for innovation. The real competitive advantage will come from mastering these workflows, not just deploying the technology itself.

Conclusion

The final day at ODSCI illuminated the critical transition from generic AI tools and SaaS platforms toward highly customized, workflow-centric AI systems. The discussions from Ivan Lee, Sinan Ozdemir, Sanyam Bhutani, and Sydney Runckle collectively emphasize that future competitive advantage lies in operationalizing best practices through AI, rigorously evaluating agentic behavior, investing in reward-based model training, and building middleware ecosystems tailored to specific industries. This shift heralds a new era where AI is deeply embedded into the fabric of organizational workflows, driving profound changes in productivity, innovation, and market dynamics.