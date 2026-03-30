Tessellations

Tessellations

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Gern Blanston's avatar
Gern Blanston
7d

THRILLED!

Can not wait. I have people in my life who are roughly my age (a skosh younger than you) and it is VERY DIFFICULT to find positions . This is going to help tremendously. I will be right there on launch date.

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