Yet another blow for the Small Data Revolution.

I Built a WAF Tuning Tool for a High-Volume Airline Website in 2016. Ten Years Later, It’s More Relevant Than Ever.

In 2016 I was running ModSecurity with the OWASP Core Rule Set in front of a major airline’s loyalty endpoints — high-traffic, high-value, zero tolerance for downtime. The CRS was doing its job, but it was also doing too much of it. False positives were relentless. Every deployment of a new paranoia level or rule update kicked off a painful manual triage cycle: sift through thousands of alerts, figure out which ones were legitimate application behavior getting flagged, and hand-craft the exception directives to suppress them without opening real holes.

So I wrote a tool called waf-audit to mechanise that entire workflow. It worked. Then it sat in a repo for a decade.

I recently went back to that codebase expecting to find something quaint and disposable. Instead I found a methodology that has aged extremely well — trapped inside plumbing that hasn’t.

What the tool actually does

ModSecurity emits two independent log streams. The audit log is the full-fidelity transaction record: every request, broken into lettered sections (A through K, plus Z as a terminator), each section carrying a different slice of the transaction — request headers, request body, response, rule alerts, timing data. The error log is the other stream — one line per rule trigger, carrying the rule ID, the match pattern, the URI, the hostname, and a unique transaction ID that links back to the audit log.

Most log shippers treat both streams as opaque text. waf-audit does something different. It chunks the audit log on section markers first, using a small state machine driven by regex rules, then does a coarse categorization pass within each section, then runs targeted extraction to pull structured fields. The error log gets its own set of parse rules. Both streams converge in a database where the unique transaction ID is the join key.

This layered approach — chunk by format marker, rough-parse by line shape, fine-parse by named capture — is what makes the interesting queries possible. You can correlate across sections: show me every transaction where section H flagged SQL injection rule 981172 and section B’s User-Agent contained a headless browser signature. That kind of cross-section question is trivial once the data is structured, and nearly impossible in most WAF logging pipelines.

The final piece is the exception-curation loop. The tool maintains hand-curated lists of known false-positive shapes. The production alert stream is compared against these carve-outs to generate new ModSecurity SecRuleRemoveById and ctl:ruleRemoveTargetById directives — the exact configuration lines a security engineer pastes into their WAF config to suppress a false positive on a specific hostname, URI, and parameter combination without disabling the rule globally.

Why the 2016 version couldn’t scale beyond one team

The methodology was sound. The infrastructure around it was 2016-shaped:

Vertica handled the OLAP-style scanning over alert data. Ruby glued together S3, the parsers, and the database. The seed and exception workflow lived in flat files disconnected from the query layer. Standing all of this up required a cluster, a data warehouse license and enough operational overhead that it only made sense for a team that was already committed to running it.

It worked for the problem it was built to solve. It did not generalize.

What changed: DuckDB collapses the entire stack

DuckDB is a single-binary, embedded, columnar SQL engine with excellent regex, JSON, Parquet, and string functions. It reads S3 directly. It compresses the kind of data ModSecurity produces — highly repetitive alert text with a small number of distinct rule IDs, hostnames, and URI patterns — extremely well.

The 2016 multi-stream ingest cluster collapses to a laptop process. Or, more to the point for production use, it collapses to a persistent ECS service: a single container running DuckDB as a library, ingesting both log streams, maintaining the structured alert database, and serving the exception-curation queries. No big database license. No separate data warehouse. No coordination between services. The SQL engine, the parser pipeline, and the exception workflow all live in the same process.

This matters because the deployment surface is now anywhere a container runs. A CI pipeline that checks proposed CRS rule changes against last week’s traffic. A WAF management console with an embedded triage view. A CLI a security engineer runs on a laptop against a downloaded log bundle. The methodology is the same in every case; only the container shape changes.

The false-positive problem is worse now, not better

ModSecurity v2 reached end-of-life in 2024, but the OWASP Core Rule Set lives on. The engine surface has shifted to Coraza (a Go reimplementation) and to cloud WAFs — Cloudflare, AWS WAF, Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF — which either run CRS directly or implement equivalent rule logic. The log formats differ. The false-positive triage problem is identical and, if anything, has gotten worse.

CRS 4.x introduced paranoia levels that let operators dial sensitivity up to PL3 or PL4 for high-security deployments. The trade-off is explicit: higher paranoia means more coverage and dramatically more false positives. A PL4 deployment protecting a complex application can generate thousands of false-positive alerts per hour. Every one of those needs to be evaluated, categorized, and either confirmed as a true positive or carved out with a targeted exception. There is no shortcut. There is no ML model that reliably does this today — the decision depends on application-specific context that only the operator has.

The methodology encoded in waf-audit is precisely the workflow these operators are doing by hand or with ad hoc scripts: chunk the logs, extract structure, correlate across streams, compare against known-good exceptions, and produce the minimal set of rule exclusions that suppress the noise without weakening the rule set.

What full customisability looks like in practice

Every layer of the pipeline is driven by declarative regex rules, not hard-coded parsers. The chunker rules that split audit log transactions on section markers are eleven small files, each with the same three-line structure: a HEADER pattern, an OFF pattern, and a DATA pattern. Adding support for a new log format — Coraza’s JSON-structured audit log, AWS WAF’s CloudWatch events, Cloudflare’s Logpush schema — means writing a new set of chunker and parse rules. The methodology doesn’t change. The regex does.

The exception lists are plain text. They live in version control alongside the WAF configuration they modify. An engineer can review a proposed exception the same way they review a code change: what rule is being suppressed, on what hostname and URI, against what parameter, and what does the evidence look like. The tool produces the evidence; the human makes the call.

Because DuckDB supports the full query, the replay question becomes trivial: what would last week have looked like if I had added this exception on Tuesday? That’s a single SQL query against the structured alert table, not a staging-environment exercise that takes hours to set up. You can simulate rule-set changes, compare paranoia-level impacts, and validate exception lists against historical traffic — all from the same embedded database that ingested the logs.

Where this goes

The wedge is not “yet another SIEM connector.” SIEMs are good at aggregation and dashboarding. They are not good at the specific job of driving an exception list — producing ranked, evidence-backed CRS rule exclusions that a security engineer can paste into a config file and deploy with confidence.

A modernised waf-audit — same chunk-then-parse methodology, DuckDB-native, multi-engine input — is a narrowly scoped tool that solves a real operational problem. For multi-customer WAF deployments, the same structured data enables cross-tenant pattern discovery: this CRS rule fires false on every customer running Laravel is the kind of signal that turns a per-customer triage burden into a community-curated exception set.

The methodology in this ten-year-old repo is the durable part. The 2016 plumbing is an afternoon’s work to replace. The interesting realization is that the problem it was built to solve has gotten bigger, the infrastructure needed to solve it has gotten radically smaller, and the gap between the two is still wide open.