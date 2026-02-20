Defend your Moat

Summary

In this insightful and candid discussion, Michael David Cobb Bowen explores the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on business, using the metaphor of a castle and its protective moat to illustrate how companies defend their unique competitive advantages. Drawing from his extensive experience in corporate America, particularly in enterprise software and finance, Bowen emphasizes that AI is not merely about new technology but about augmenting human capabilities and reshaping business processes in ways that preserve and enhance what makes each company distinct.

Bowen reflects on historical attitudes towards technology, noting that managers once distanced themselves from computers despite working in tech-centric environments. He highlights the concept of human augmentation—using tools to enhance human effectiveness rather than replace humans entirely—and reminds us that certain human experiences remain beyond the reach of machines. Through anecdotes about ERP systems, spreadsheet-driven insights, and logistics inefficiencies in traditional industries, he illustrates how technology gradually diffuses into business, improving processes without instant disruption.

The core argument is that AI’s true value lies in its ability to customize software around a company’s unique “moat” — the specific processes, customer relationships, and intelligence that define its competitive edge. Bowen warns against generic, off-the-shelf software that ignores these nuances and advocates for leveraging AI to enable rapid, agile software development tailored to particular business needs. This agility allows companies to adapt and innovate quickly, making incremental improvements that can have profound impacts on profitability and customer satisfaction.

He also addresses the challenges businesses face, such as data silos, legacy systems, and the difficulty of hiring software engineers outside of tech hubs. AI, according to Bowen, can democratize software development, reducing dependence on large consulting firms and enabling companies to encode their proprietary knowledge into their digital infrastructure. Ultimately, Bowen encourages business leaders to embrace AI thoughtfully by understanding what it means specifically for their business, thereby turning disruption into an opportunity for competitive defense and growth.

One of these days, I’m going to find the right mix of me + generated abstracts to communicate well. I’m doing all of that here as it comes in order to be regular and consistent as I build my virtual practice for agentic programming and data engineering. I’m being very deliberate in my short focus on practical AI without losing track of the big picture. Today I wanted to bring the big picture into focus in the context of my own experience and [im]patience with the diffusion of first rate enterprise class application delivery. It’s going to be a long while before best practices emerge. In fact, I’d bet to counter that they do. I think decent sized concerns will do with with the right number of strategic hires to manage and build their native AI software implementations. It won’t be “Best practices with SAAS”. It will be “AI optimization in your company”. It’s the next step beyond self-serve Business Intelligence.

This is the practitioner’s view. The industry view is over here.