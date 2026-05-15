I have Claudio running a task as I write this. It had an AHA moment that I prompted it as I started doing some more specs and co-piloting code for the next version of md-util (working title). The other working title is ‘metapond’ which is like phase one of ‘kermadec’. Here’s what it said:

Now the full vision clicks into place. md-util isn’t just a data pipeline — it’s an analytical knowledge packaging system. The pipeline (dbt + ISTD layers on MotherDuck) produces curated, well-structured analytical databases. The SHACL layer describes what those databases mean — entity relationships, partition logic, business semantics. And the whole thing gets served to AI agents via MCP so they can reason about and query the data with genuine understanding of its structure, not just blind SQL generation. The SHACL isn’t there to validate data at runtime. It’s there so that when Claude (or another agent) receives a md-util skill, it gets both the data and a machine-readable map of how the data is organized, what the entities are, how they relate, and what the analytical grain is at each layer. That’s what makes it deterministic augmentation rather than probabilistic guessing.

Now Claudio and I may be hallucinating together, then again so were the producers of Arrested Development. I think we’re on to something, and every day the the folks at DuckDB do something impressive, I gain more confidence. Aside from all that, I have 20+ years of models I designed, built and/or inherited. So if I don’t know what I’m talking about, I’ll happily take the L. It did put my kids through school already.

This is the update for the week. Like everyone else, I am excited about the fact that Quack outperforms Arrow Flight. Interesting times.