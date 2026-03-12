Tessellations

Tessellations

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Warthog's avatar
Warthog
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This is great and as you say, with huge potential. The fact that it works with subscriptions is brilliant for my purposes. I am into a pilot project that configures a self hosted server to work like an appliance for content creation. The idea is to allow content creation to get out from under curated platforms' algorithms that mess with visibility in favour of a decentralized peer-to-peer system. Early days for me because domestic pressures, but progress is steady. A small cluster of RPIs running on my home lab and just finishing evaluation of content management systems that do not require programming ability to create rich content. Will be piloting a drag-and-drop CMS that I like this coming week. I am open sourcing this on substack. Wish I could afford to pledge; at 92 on a social security income, need to find ways to generate my own income stream first.

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