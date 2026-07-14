So here’s your background. This group is great. Well, Ryan McNeely has done it again.

This past weekend, the Orange County contingent of the MicroBiz Launchpad were at it again. This time we gathered at the UCI ANTrepreneur Center on UC Irvine’s campus where the A/V actually worked well. We had several breakout sessions, and I ran one about Claude Code.

The amount of things I’ve done in agentic coding are at the next level when it comes to letting my agents off the chain. So where I had hesitations I no longer do. What stands out to me about working with the technology and now sharing what I know with people just getting started is the usefulness of some software engineering fundamentals, like the proper scaffolding of workstation directories for different projects and competency with Git.

In considering the differences between how people encounter their LLMs, the matter of physical configuration is key. Humans get stuck, AI engines keep chugging along. It’s easy to get lost if you’re not using one of the hosted platforms like Bolt. It’s also easy to get lost with Bolt. So fundamentals are still key.

GTAG

This time out, I built out an application for gamers. This is another vector of my gaining understanding about self-sovereign identity and the ability of online users to break out of the marketing and demographic boxes that fuel most commercial social media. So my scenario looks like this.

You’re a parent of a kid, or you’re a teenager and you want to make yourself an online gamertag you can generate a dozen for a buck or two. There are 32 source files with a total of about 2500 name fragments, each of which carries an MPAA rating of (G, PG13 or R). You use a combination of these and app makes a random selection and you get any number of generated choices per credit. Credits are about a nickel each.

Now if you like one of the names generated, say BumblyLeprechuan, then you can leave it at that and be done with it. Or, you might like it so much that you want to see it rendered. You click on Generate Image and you get this:

Well you get the idea. With this codebase I can do user registrations, connect those to Stripe and collect money and the image generation is connected to something called Fal-AI which has NanoBanana tech behind it. My original design was way more grungy, and I still have the R-Rated stuff , but I’m leaning into the kid side since my daughter has a connection to Roblox.

It’s a great mix of deterministic and non-deterministic code. The combinatorials are gigantic but deterministic, therefore every BumblyLeprechuan has the same biography and skills. As Captain America says, I can do this all day. The image generation is non-deterministic so no two will look the same. It costs about four cents to generate each image.

My aim is to containerize a deployment and have it ready for Back to School. I’m thinking about a sticker tie-in. If kids are still into stickers for their notebooks it could work nicely, but that’s going to be on the order of $25 per 100 plus shipping. Not impossible. Depending on the stats, I might let users generated unlimited names and images with that being a loss leader to the sticker sale. Either way, it was a ball building it.

The Launchpad

This time we had entrepreneurs, funders, developers, mom&pop business, students, hackers, IT professionals and ordinary folks just trying to see what they can do. It’s truly an excellent startup environment.

If you have a wild and crazy idea, MBL is a great place to work with people in a casual but energized environment with all sorts of technical and functional expertise. You always meet some surprisingly interesting people. I’m all about being surprised. We live in surprising times. I guarantee, you will build something. You’ll surprise yourself.