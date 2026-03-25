I have to mention LinkedIn because that’s the lovely place where I click on a job and discover that there are 400 other applicants, 41% of which have masters degrees. What a shame. Well, if you’re like me and you’re sick of complaining about the way the employment market has been taken over by bots and other impersonal mechanism, I cannot tell you how to feel about it. But I can show you what I’ve done about it. I may soon open source it or put it in a low-cost container.

The Use Case

I’m a backend data guy. What that means is I could practically do just about any database backend type job that doesn’t require moving > 5TB per month. I could do just about any analytical type job that doesn’t require me to do realtime fast Fourier analysis. So I’m looking at the following keywords {“analytics”, data analyst”, “business intelligence”, “data engineer”, “DBA”, “data warehouse”}. I could be broader because I’ve done practice management, enterprise technical pre-sales and product marketing, but I know algorithms are not holistic. Maybe HR is not either. I miss actual management, you know, by people.

The Solution

I have an application that allows me to subscribe to as many job listing spammers as I please. The app scans and ingests all of my email, deduplicates it and puts it into a database that gives me a screen like this:



In other words, it’s my personal aggregator of Robert Half, Indeed, Monster, Dice, LinkedIn, Jobot and Glassdoor. I can look at a lot of information, especially when they put the entire job description in. I can then glance at each job listing rate and rank them and easily filter on jobs that I tag as I please. Here’s my tag management screen:

As my wife says, these look a lot better in person. But I like Solarized Light and this works well for me.

What’s Next

Obviously I’ll be fine tuning it for a while, but already I’m improving my productivity 5x at least. It takes me about a minute to review a listing and mark it and I don’t miss opportunities. I also don’t get very frustrated when a job is not for me. This tool helps me focus.

The next thing is to tie this to something I already built, which is my block & tackle agent which runs through my entire career, including side gigs and a number of full and half-competencies which it evaluates on a case by case basis for each job description I feed it. It poops out the following hardball answers and gives me reasons why:

Step 5 - Synthesis and Recommendation Provide one of: A) We are GO B) We are HOLD C) We are LOW BALL D) We are NO GO Pick one. Support it with explicit references to Steps 1–4. No hedging.

I find that I skew this pessimistically, but I also have a ‘thirsty’ prompt for when I’m feeling desperate. Whether on GO or HOLD the agent generates a custom resume and cover letter, which I always have to review for accuracy and exaggerations.

The Colophon Magic

Behind the scenes is the msgvault MCP service, which I have running day and night (via Temporal) to keep my several GMail accounts synced down to my Mac. So it can handle basically any number of emails I get and ingest them idempotently to my local Postgres server. I could probably use SQLite just as well, but I didn’t, and there’s no reason to use DuckDB with such small numbers. But I will be adding vector affinities in the near future, so Postgres.

The whole thing is Go based and it works with Oz (local) or Claude (not fully tested). I have started breaking out my agentic best practices, so this is one of the first apps where I took what I learned a couple weeks ago on Figma and applied it to the new Google Stitch which outputs Tailwind and HTMX, whatever that is. (Hat tip to Joe)

Overall I’m pretty happy with this. I’ve spent a bit on tokens and upgraded my Claude subscription, but I’m glad to know the difference between agentic cheap and blowing a token budget. Seeing as I have paid [stupid] LinkedIn for whatever that premium crap is, I love sicking my bot against theirs.

Stay tuned.