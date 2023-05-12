Why subscribe?

Tessellations is about data markets. When AI is ubiquitous and programmers spend all their time in that spiral, there will always be new and interesting data to consume. He who owns the data backend owns the industry. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.